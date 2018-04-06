COMMERCE - Glenda Estelle Logan Bennett, 75, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Homer, the daughter of the late Gordon (Buck) and Mary Edith Jones Logan. Mrs. Bennett was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a retired substitute teacher for Banks County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Harrison Bennett; and daughter, Debra Kay Bennett.
Survivors include her daughter, Gina Bennett Polkinghorn (Danny), Commerce; beloved dog, Bristol; sisters, Linda Rice, Maysville, and Cinda Sellers (Jimmy), Demorest; nephew, Todd Hubbard (Ginger); great-nephews and niece, Tyler, Logan, and Faith.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m. from Mt. Olive Baptist Church with the Rev. Derry Oliver officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda Bennett (04-05-18)
