John Schulte (03-18-18)

HOSCHTON - John F. Schulte, 84, passed from life on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
A graduate of Boys Catholic High School and Rider University in Trenton, N.J., where he was nominated and accepted into the "Who's Who of American Colleges and Universities" in 1957. He married Kay Shull in 1961. He worked for the US Forest Service for 30 years, being transferred to different locations within the USA, and then to Atlanta in 1970, to the Regional office. He remained there until he retired. During the 1970's, he was involved in formation of the Lilburn Gwinnett Basketball League (GBL) and coached boys 9-13 in basketball for several years. He later, formed the Berkmar Basketball Booster Club. After retirement, John gave many hours of volunteer service to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where he was a member, as well as the City of Hoschton as City Councilman and then in organizing and continual involvement in the Hoschton Business Alliance. He also represented the HBA in the Jackson County Tourism Council.
John will be remembered for his commitment to his family, his faith, service to others. His hobbies were following the grandchildren's sporting events and his volunteer work.
Survivors include his daughter, Deb Schulte and husband Dale; sons, John A. Schulte and wife Joanna, and Stephen Schulte and wife Amne; grandchildren, Mini Schulte, Meredith Schulte, Jay Schulte and Eric Schulte. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Schulte.
A Funeral Mass Memorial Service was held Thursday, March 22, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch, Ga. with a reception immediately following.
Donations may be made in his memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society @ Prince of Peace Church or Hoschton Business Alliance for their needs.
Arrangements were by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
