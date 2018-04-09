Michael Everett Williamson (04-03-18)

BRISTOL, VA - Michael Everett Williamson, 65, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
He was born in Winder, Ga. on May 12, 1952, the son of the late Winford Everett Williamson and Velma Jean Martin Williamson. Mr. Williamson was preceded in death by two sisters, Marsha Baxter Reeves and Lynda Standridge; and one brother, Timothy Williamson. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Vestia Cromer Williamson; one daughter, Amanda Young Ibrahim and husband, Ashraf; one stepson, Richard Cromer and wife, Victoria; four grandsons, Richard Cromer, Jr., Triston Cromer and wife, Sarah, Jacob Ibrahim and Jonah Ibrahim; and several nieces and nephews.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery, Statham, Ga. for family and friends. The family welcomes anyone wishing to speak at the gathering. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
