Jean Pressley Haggard (04-06-18)

WARNER ROBINS - On the morning of Friday, April 6, 2018, Jean Haggard went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. She was 72 years old.
Jean was born in Brockton, Ga. on November 9, 1945, and was raised in Jefferson and Commerce, Ga. She was an alumnus of Commerce High School where she showcased her athleticism in playing basketball and broke the record for rebounds. Jean even broke her own record. In 1962, she graduated from high school, and in that same year, married Raymond Haggard, the love of her life.
Early in their marriage, Jean dedicated herself to being a wonderful homemaker and was darn good at it. She began her career at Kelly Services Temp Agency where she was their number one employee. There, she excelled and developed her skills in typing and stenography. Jean then worked for many years as a secretary at Robins Air Force Base where she eventually retired as a Systems Analyst.
Jean had a creative personality, and starting when her sons were young, she began serving as a Boy Scout Leader and enjoyed it for many years. Jean was also a longtime member of First Presbyterian in Warner Robins. She truly loved and lived her life by example always putting faith and family first.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Howard Pressley; her mother, Jewel Jackson Ivy; and her stepfather, John Harold Ivy.
Jean's memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, William Raymond Haggard of Warner Robins; children, Dixie Ray Haggard and Scott Thomas Haggard, both of Valdosta, and Paige Haggard of Columbia, S.C.; and sisters, Judy K. Swain (Harvey) and Shirley Massey, both of Commerce.
Visitation was held Sunday, April 8, at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Warner Robins. Jean will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Haggard to First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins, 1139 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093, or Houston County Habitat for Humanity, 955 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory, Warner Robins, has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Haggard's arrangements.
