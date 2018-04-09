'Kat' Saul (04-06-18)

BRISTOL, TENN. - Anna Katherine "Kat" Saul, 90, passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Dominion Senior Living.
She was born November 5, 1927, in Abingdon, Va., the daughter of the late Joseph Lester and Julia Lewis Abel. Kat was deeply devoted to the Lord and to her family. She loved needlepoint and quilting and had made many quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing hostess and welcomed all into her home. Kat worked as a cosmetologist in her home shop and loved to make people beautiful. She was an avid reader.
Kat was an active member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church and had previously served at First Baptist Church of Winder, Ga. Her passion was fulfilling the great commission through the ministries of the local church where she was actively involved as the Baptist Women's Director and Women's Missionary Union Director. She also served the church as an adult choir member, children's choir leader, library staff member, nursery coordinator, Sunday School teacher, kitchen staff, and numerous committees. She served the Appalchee Baptist Association for more than 20 years as Baptist Women's Director and Associational WMU Director. As a WMU leader, she attended many training conferences at Ridgecrest Conference Center near Asheville, N.C., and Glorieta Conference Center in Glorieta, N.M. In honor of Kat's many, many years of missions leadership in the Appalachee Baptist Association WMU, a brick for the pathway in the new Prayer Garden at Pinnacle Retreat Center in Clayton, Ga., was given by those who worked alongside her through her many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Ketron and husband Richard, Virginia Hunter and husband Clarence, Louise Schwartz and husband John, Lillian Jones and husband Walter, Joseph "June" Abel and wife Virginia, Wallace Abel, Grace Odum and husband Arthur, Phyllis Abel, Jack Abel, and Wayne Abel; brother-in-law, John Gibson; and grandson-in-law, Bo Miller.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Charles "Pat" Saul, Bristol, Tenn.; daughters, Linda Price, Bristol, Tenn., Barbara Boyd and husband Damon, Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren, Shannon Miller, Anna Bralley and husband Darren, Clark Boyd and wife Jada, Lee Boyd, Kati Patterson and husband Derrick; five great-grandchildren, Abbie Miller, Spencer Miller, Wilson Boyd, Blair Ellen Boyd, and Hadleigh Patterson; siblings, Sue Gibson and Bill Abel and wife Gay; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Abel, Ann Abel and Nancy Abel; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral services were held Sunday, April 8, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating and eulogy given by Tennessee State Representative, Clark Boyd. The interment was at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Derrick Patterson, Darren Bralley, Michael Stevens, Kevin Abel, David Gibson, and Adam Abel. Honorary pallbearers were Wilson Boyd and Spencer Miller
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bristol, Tenn.
