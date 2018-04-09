Frankie Joyce Howard (04-06-18)

JEFFERSON - Frankie Joyce Green Howard, 91, passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mrs. Howard was born in Pavo, Ga., the daughter of the late Doc L. Green and Mattie Lou Cooper Green. Mrs. Howard was retired from the Department of Family and Children Services with 24 years of service as a Case Worker Supervisor and was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Howard; brothers, Otis Green and Gladwin Green; and sisters, Elizabeth Cowart, Clara Nell Hutchinson and Jeanette Glass.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Howard Morris and her husband, Stanley, Jefferson; granddaughter, Amanda Morris Hester and her husband Dale, Commerce; great-grandchildren, Hayden Hester, Addison Hester; special nephew raised as a son in the home, Robert Glass and his wife Ruby, Jefferson; Robert's and Ruby's children, Christina Healan and Tammy Cates; sisters, Shirley Frazee and Sue Long, both of Thomasville; and brother, Jamie Green, Florida.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 8, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Brent Gilstrap officiating. The burial was in the Howard Family Cemetery with Mike Long, Ernie Howard, Doug Pinion, Dwight Howard Jr., Kent Burel and Cliff Howard honored as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1368 Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549, or the charity of one's choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
