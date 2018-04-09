Nina Mae Vega (04-04-18)

AUBURN - Nina Mae Vega, 67 entered into eternity on April 4, 2018.
A native of Jellico, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Offie Ball Alsip. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hill; and a son, Scott Cox. Mrs. Vega had resided in Auburn for the past three years and was a former resident of Doraville, Ga. She was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include her husband, Jesus Vega, Auburn; children, Joe (Sherry) Cox, Auburn, Elizabeth (Heather) Harvey, Auburn, and Richard Hamby, Speedwell, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Cox, Whitley City, Ky.; two sisters, Joyce Cox and Linda Cox, both of Williamsburg, Ky.; nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; two grandchildren that she helped rear, Felicia and Maegen Osores; and God-children, Cassaundra and Nathaniel Hernandez.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, April 7, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Bryant officiating. Interment was in the Auburn Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
