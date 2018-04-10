HOSCHTON - Jose A. Alvarez, 59, passed away on March 26, 2018.
Jose is survived by his wife Deborah of 32 years, his two daughters Christina Alvarez of Londonderry, N.H., and Brandi, her wife Michelle Bitetti , granddaughter Ashley Grubb, from Evans, Ga.; his father, Dr. Manuel L. Alvarez, Savannah; older brother and best friend, Manuel (Mike) Alvarez, Richmond Hill, Ga.; brother, Edward Alvarez (Lissa), Pooler, Ga.; four nephews, Michael Alvarez, Christopher Alvarez (Stephanie), Stephen Alvarez, and Conner Woerner; along with many cousins he loved dearly from Miami, Fla. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pomposa Noemi Alvarez and sister, Lizette M. (Lisa) Woerner.
Jose attended Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga. and continued his studies at Daniel Webster University in Nashua, N.H., graduating with a Bachelor of Science. Jose worked as a Network Administrator for ASA Tire System / Friedman USA, Inc. for 33 years. He loved his work and enjoyed helping others.
He married his wife Deborah in Savannah in 1985. In 1990, Jose, Deborah, Brandi and Christina (4 weeks old) moved to New Hampshire. In February 2011, they purchased a home in the Gates of Braselton, Hoschton, Ga.
Jose will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and cousin.
Jose fought a year long battle against cancer. He was surrounded by his family when he traveled to Heaven. Jose will meet our Lord and speak again, breathe again and see again, and have a feast with him. He will celebrate and begin his eternal life.
Jose leaves an indelible mark on our lives and will be forever in our hearts.
The family will have a private celebration of his life.
Jose Alvarez (03-26-18)
