'Bobby' Nelson III

AUBURN - Robert "Bobby" Calvin Nelson III, 24, passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, he was the son of Robert Calvin Nelson, Jr. of Bethlehem and Patricia Nix Wilkins of Madison. Mr. Nelson was a 2011 graduate of Appalachee High School and attended Hebron Baptist Church. He was an avid gamer and had a special bond with his beloved dog, Marley, and several bearded dragons. He will be best remembered as a loving son, husband, father, uncle, and a friend to many.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Delia Nix; step-grandmother, Lillian Wilkins; and uncle, Joey Nix.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his loving wife of one and a half years, Kristin King Nelson, Auburn; daughters, Cheyenne and Cora Nelson; sisters, Amanda (Carl) Taves, Temple, and Jessica Nelson, Monroe; grandparents, Catherine and Calvin Nelson, Doraville; step-father, Tim Wilkins, Madison; step-sisters, Marissa and Savannah Wilkins, Monroe; nieces, Carlie and Merida Taves; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Funeral Services to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Robert "Bobby" Calvin Nelson III were held Tuesday, April 10, at Carter Hill Christian Church in Winder with Pastor Tim Burt officiating. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to his children.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was entrusted with the arrangements.
