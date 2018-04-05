UPDATE: Ramp closures planned

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, April 5. 2018
UPDATE:
This project has been postponed and is set to begin Sunday, April 15, with an expected completion date of April 24.

-------

Beginning Sunday, April 8, at 10 p.m., Pittman Construction company will begin resurfacing the entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 85 at State Route 11/US 129.

This work will continue nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday and should be completed by April 20.

Traffic will be able exit the interstate at the State Route 53 and State Route 98 interchanges.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.