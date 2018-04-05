UPDATE:
This project has been postponed and is set to begin Sunday, April 15, with an expected completion date of April 24.
Beginning Sunday, April 8, at 10 p.m., Pittman Construction company will begin resurfacing the entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 85 at State Route 11/US 129.
This work will continue nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday and should be completed by April 20.
Traffic will be able exit the interstate at the State Route 53 and State Route 98 interchanges.
UPDATE: Ramp closures planned
