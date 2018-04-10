Teddy Weaver (04-07-18)

Teddy Ray Weaver, 65, husband of Linda Williams Weaver, died Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Oran Freeman Weaver and Mary Lou Carter Weaver and brother to the late Billy Ray Carter and Oren Ray Weaver. Ted had work for the Oglethorpe County High School as a custodian and at various rock quarries. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors in addition to his wife Linda, include his daughter, Melissa (Jeremy) Payne; brothers, William (Donna) Weaver and Mitchel Weaver; sister, Peggy Franklin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East Chapel with the Rev. Calvin Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Collier Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
