Many things can shift momentum in a soccer game. A foul, a good free kick, a slide tackle. Tuesday night, Madison County found out the hard way that even a missed shot, no matter how perfect of an opportunity it was, can shift the game into the opposing teams favor.
“Lack of focus,” said head coach Jose Rodriguez to bluntly explain why the team lost so bad. “They had a really crappy practice yesterday, and a very crappy warm up. We did okay, first 10 or 15 minutes, but then the lack of focus. And it’s a horrible loss. It isn’t just that they beat us 4-0, they spanked us. We had no way to keep up with them. As much as I want to use the break as an excuse, I’m not. It’s on them.”
The Red Raiders opened their game with Apalachee with a furious attack that landed them inside the box numerous times. They ultimately earned a corner kick that Bryan Pacheco sailed to his opponents crashing on the goal. The ball found Eric Bravo who laid a solid header on the ball, but it bounced off the cross bar. Instead of taking a 1-0 lead, the game remained scoreless and Apalachee used their second chance to start an onslaught that lasted for the rest of the game.
“That’s something we struggle with a lot. We do well, but then something bad happens or we do good and we are content with that. We enjoy that too much, and that’s it.” Rodriguez said.
They produced goals at the 25th and 39th minutes to put the Raiders down 2-0. Then came likely the most frustrating score allowed all season. At the 39th minute, the ball bounced towards Madison County’s goal with no Wildcats around. One of the Red Raider defenders headed the ball back to the keeper who didn’t expect a header and let the ball go by him for an on-goal. That gave Apalachee a 3-0 lead at halftime which they turned into a 4-0 lead at the 64th minute.
BOYS SOCCER: Red Raiders fall apart at Apalachee
