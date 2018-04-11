Gipco withdraws RaceTrac request

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
Gipco Southern, Inc., has withdrawn its request for a RaceTrac convenience store in Braselton.

The decision was announced last week.

Gipco previously requested a conditional use to allow a RaceTrac at the corner of Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Rd. The company planned restaurants, retail stores, a coffee shop, a grocery store and the convenience store on the site, which is zoned for a planned unit development.

See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.