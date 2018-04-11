Gipco Southern, Inc., has withdrawn its request for a RaceTrac convenience store in Braselton.
The decision was announced last week.
Gipco previously requested a conditional use to allow a RaceTrac at the corner of Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Rd. The company planned restaurants, retail stores, a coffee shop, a grocery store and the convenience store on the site, which is zoned for a planned unit development.
See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Braselton News.
Gipco withdraws RaceTrac request
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry