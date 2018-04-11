Qualifying ends Wednesday for the Hoschton City Council special election set May 22.
As of Monday, two people have qualified: Tracy Carswell and Melissa Broy.
The election is being held to fill the unexpired term (Dec. 2021) of Tracy Jordan, who resigned so she can pursue election as state insurance commissioner.
The special election will be held at the Hoschton Depot.
