Qualifying ends Wednesday

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
Qualifying ends Wednesday for the Hoschton City Council special election set May 22.

As of Monday, two people have qualified: Tracy Carswell and Melissa Broy.

The election is being held to fill the unexpired term (Dec. 2021) of Tracy Jordan, who resigned so she can pursue election as state insurance commissioner.

The special election will be held at the Hoschton Depot.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.