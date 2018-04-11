Halvorsen development hearing deferred

Wednesday, April 11. 2018
A hearing on a request for a large residential community across from Chateau Elan was deferred last week.
HECE, LLC, deferred its public hearing, initially scheduled for the April 5 Braselton Town Council meeting. The request was originally scheduled to be voted on April 9.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a public hearing on the request May 10 with a possible vote May 14.
See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

