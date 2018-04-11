Developer wants smaller building size in Commerce

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
A Buford developer’s track record of quality residential construction in Commerce got him a nod on his plan recently to build a smaller house than the R-1 zoning on a McArthur Street lot allows.

The Commerce Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a variance in the building size requirement for Garrett Reed Investments’ project on McArthur Street.

The Commerce City Council is expected to vote on the variance April 16.

See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.