Jackson County planners will hold a hearing later this month on three new warehouses being proposed at the end of Raco Parkway, Pendergrass.
Bilijack Bell, a representative for Industrial Solutions Group Inc., is requesting a map amendment for 262 acres at the site. Developers are requesting an urban character area and industrial future land use designation (both are currently agricultural).
The request will go before the Jackson County Planning Commission at its April 26 meeting and to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in May. If the map amendment is approved by the BOC, the project still requires a rezoning to proceed.
Developers plan three buildings on the site totaling 1.1 million sq. ft., 672,500 sq. ft. and 300,500 sq. ft.
According to the letter of intent, the buildings will be “manufacturing, distribution and research and development or a combination.”
See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Hearing nears for new warehouses
