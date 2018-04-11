Wine tasting in Jefferson?

Jefferson wine connoisseurs may soon be able to whet their palette in town if a city ordinance amendment passes.
The city council was presented Monday with an amendment that would allow for wine tasting throughout the city limits.
The consensus among the council was that it was not against the idea of permitting wine tastings, but it will postpone action on the ordinance until May to sort through any legal issues.
The issue arose after Main Street Jefferson director Beth Laughinghouse approached city officials about a person wanting to sell wine in downtown Jefferson and incorporate tastings into the business plan.
Laughinghouse said the person has 30 years of experience in the business and “is not interested in a bar at all.”
The business would meet the requirement for a retail license under Jefferson’s codes, but not the city’s consumption guidelines because it is not a restaurant.
See the full story in the April 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
