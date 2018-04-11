Commerce city “water is perfectly safe. But it does have an earthy smell,” city manager James Wascher said Monday afternoon.
The problem is “kind of a natural phenomenon that happens when you have a shallow reservoir like ours,” Wascher said.
“But this year it’s the worst I can remember.”
“This” is a problem at the city’s reservoir caused by fluctuating temperatures.
Wascher said algae forms when temperatures vary a great deal. Colder temperatures at night and hotter during the day cause the water to heat and cool. Cooler water circulates to the bottom, “sparking algae plumes.”
The city manager said the problem occurs most years in the spring, but this year has been much worse than in the past. The problem has been going on for a week or more.
“It’s hard to control sometimes once it gets plumed,” he said.
Problem at reservoir ‘worst’ in years
