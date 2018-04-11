Track and Field: AHS girls, WBHS boys win at Best of Barrow

The results were mixed Tuesday as the Apalachee girls and Winder-Barrow boys track and field teams prevailed in the annual Best of Barrow meet at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
The Lady Wildcats dominated most of the action, sweeping the running events en route to a 97-38 win.
Tahlia Ferguson won both the 200-meter run (26.03 seconds) and 400-meter run (1:03.13), Molly Silva won the 1,600-meter run (6:18.90) and 3,200-meter run (14:15.08), and Joanna Gross won both the 100-meter hurdles (18.19 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (52.08).
Samira Barnett took first in the 100-meter dash (12.74 seconds), Dayshabel Bello-Cabrera won the 800-meter run (2:47.95), and the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams of Destiny Gibbs, Sierra Barnett, Ferguson and Gross won with times of 49.03 seconds and 4:32.69 respectively.
The Barnett sisters were also strong in field events as Samira won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Sierra took first in the long jump (16 feet, 3 inches). Aniah Wooten picked up the win for Apalachee in the triple jump (32 feet, 5 inches) and Nakia Hooks won the shot put (35 feet, 2.5 inches).
The Lady Bulldoggs’ wins came from Breanna McNamara in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches) and Rebekah Freeman in the discus (96 feet, 9 inches).
The boys’ meet was more evenly split with Winder-Barrow prevailing 78-58.
Jaidon Turner was a big star for Winder-Barrow, winning both the long jump (20 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (42 feet, 8 inches) and running the third leg on the first-place 4x100-meter relay team with Aiden Smith, Brandon Bogany and Lamonta Mack (44.25 seconds).
Logan Cash won both the shot put (49 feet, 5 inches) and discus (156 feet, 9 inches).
In other running events, Winder-Barrow got wins from Jesany Kasongo in the 100-meter dash (11.53 seconds), Djangmah Narhmartey in the 800-meter run (2:14.86), Manuv Datta in the 1,600-meter run (5:11.86) and Mason Ayer in the 3,200-meter run (11:01.68).
For Apalachee, Malik Wiggins broke the school record as he won the high jump (6 feet, 7 inches). Kevin Haley won both the 200-meter dash (22.72 seconds) and 400-meter dash (51.78).
Nick Rodriguez won the 110-meter hurdles (16.92 seconds), Tauheed Ferguson with the 300-meter hurdles (42.16), and the 4x400-meter relay team of Adarius Andrews, Christian Porterfield, Haley and AJ Millbrooks also won (3:37.90).
Gordon Keadle took first in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches).
Both schools will compete Tuesday through Thursday, April 17-19, in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet at Apalachee.
The meet will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday with all running event prelims and the 1,600-meter final. The field event prelims and finals will be held Wednesday, starting at 2 p.m., and the remainder of the running event finals will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.
