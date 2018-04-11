Baseball: Bethlehem Christian sees mixed results in St. Simons tournament

Prior to its final stretch of GISA Region 1-AAA games, the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team got some work in last week at the Island Classic on St. Simons Island and went 1-1-1.
The Knights, on the strength of a Russell Kiser grand slam, beat Valwood 6-3 on Thursday, before battling Southland Academy to a 4-4 tie on Friday and losing to Terrell Academy 9-0 on Saturday.
Kiser’s grand slam against Valwood came in the top of the first inning. After the first two BCA hitters were retired, Patrick Wallace singled and Dylan Parker and Ethan Guthas drew back-to-back walks, setting things up for Kiser who drilled a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence to give the Knights an early lead.
The Knights added a run in the second on a Valwood error and then another in the third when Josh Farr singled in Guthas. Kiser finished 2-for-3 with the grand slam, while Farr went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Wallace picked up the win on the mound, pitching six innings in relief of Parker and allowing two runs.
He struck out five and pitched around five hits and six walks to keep the Knights on top.
Against Southland, the Knights broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth when Andrew Klein walked with one out and later scored on an error. After Southland roared back with four runs in its half of the fourth, the Knights tied the game in the fifth on a two-run single by Jacob Adams, followed by an RBI single from Guthas that plated Jack Dixon.
Chase Appling went the distance for BCA, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out three.
If the Knights (8-8-1, 2-3 region), who are off this week while on spring break, want to make the postseason, they’ll need a strong performance over their final five-game stretch of region contests, which starts next week.
First up is a trip to Dominion Christian on Tuesday as they’ll seek to avenge an 11-0 loss from March 23. They’ll then host Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg on April 19 and The Heritage School on April 20 before facing Loganville Christian and Trinity again in the final week of the regular season.
