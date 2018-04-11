WINDER - Donna Webber Clayton, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
A native of Winder, Ms. Clayton was an active member of the Winder First Baptist Church where she was part of the Daughters of the King Sunday school class. Ms. Clayton graduated from Winder-Barrow High School with the class of 1969, where she was a member of the band and a drum majorette. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flower gardens. Ms. Clayton retired from Georgia Perimeter College as an administrative assistant. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Leon Walker Webber.
Survivors include her mother, Betty Webber Hix, Winder; son, Zack Clayton, Winder; daughters, Heather (Rob) Thomas, Social Circle, and Rachelle (Randy) Fuchs, Chattanooga Tenn.; brothers, Michael Webber, Colorado, and Scott Webber, Gainesville; grandchildren, Payton and Walker Thomas; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Donna Webber Clayton will be held on Monday, April 16, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Mantooth officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Monday from 12 to 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Winder First Baptist Church building fund.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Donna Clayton (04-10-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry