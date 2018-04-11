Baseball: Leopards prepare for final region stretch of the season

If you ask Banks County High School head baseball coach Peyton Hart how big this upcoming week is for his team, he will tell you it a “big” week for his program.
The Leopards (11-12, 5-4 Region 8-AA) have three region games this week. Results for Tuesday’s game vs. Rabun County weren’t known before press time. The Leopards have a doubleheader on Saturday at Oglethorpe County (10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.). The Leopards currently sit fourth in Region 8-AA, the final playoff spot.
“I know (the players) are excited,” Hart explained. “I’m excited to see them compete.
“We’ll see where the chips fall. We’ve kind of taken the same mentality that we’ve taken all year, if we execute and we play our game and we bring a lot of energy and focus, then when the dust settles we feel like we will be where we want to be.”
One of the things Hart also wanted his team to realize was it wasn’t going to see the same Rabun County team it saw earlier this season (11-0 win).
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
