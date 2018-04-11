The Banks County Board of Commissioners began the budget process on Monday by meeting with department heads and making cuts to the proposed $16.3 million budget. This figure will likely go down as the budget process continues as the commissioners made at least some cuts in each department reviewed on Monday.
Budget hearings are also slated to be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.
Budget hearings kicked off Monday morning with tax commissioner Becky Carlan presented her proposed budget and requesting additional funds for computers and motor vehicle software, which was previously furnished by the state but is not any longer. The BOC agreed to fund these requests.
In other budget requests, the BOC decided not to approve a request from Superior Court for $6,322 for an assistant administrator position. This is a shared position with Jackson and Barrow counties also providing funding, based on population. The request for the additional funds came from the court administrator.
There was some discussion as to whether Banks County receives its share of services according to the money it provides for these court services.
Several other of the smaller departments were discussed with only minor cuts being made to the budgets.
The schedule for this week is as follows:
•Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
•Friday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The meetings will be held in the County Annex. The meetings are open to the public.
For more news from the board of commissioners, see the Banks County News.
BOC budget hearings underway
