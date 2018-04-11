Baseball: Leopards beat Rabun Co. for 2nd time this season

The Banks County Leopard baseball team showed Tuesday that its 11-0 win earlier this season over Rabun County wasn't a fluke.
The Leopards (12-12) defeated Rabun 5-1 Tuesday night in Homer. The Leopards were led by Grant Rylee, who pitched a complete game on the mound and recorded 10 strikeouts. He also recorded a home run and two RBIs at the plate.
Caden Cotton recorded two hits and two RBIs. Dylan Greenway went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Braxton Simpson added two hits.
Head coach Peyton Hart called the win "great."
"We enjoyed it last night and are shifting focus to Oglethorpe (County) this morning," Hart said. "They will be well coached and will play with a lot of grit."
The Leopards play at Oglethorpe this Saturday in a doubleheader. Currently, Banks County sits at No. 4 in the Region 8-AA standings. Oglethorpe sits at No. 5. A split on Saturday will put the Leopards into the postseason.
"Hopefully we can take care of business and then we will see where we land," Hart said.
