BASEBALL: Panthers’ second-place hopes take a hit with Tuesday loss

Jackson County has clinched a spot in the state playoffs but its hopes to host a first-round series are in jeopardy.
The Panthers (10-14) fell 10-7 to Hart County in nine innings Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series with the Bulldogs, dropping to third place in the 8-AAA standings.
Morgan County (12-1) leads the region, while Franklin County (8-5) sits in second. The top two seeds out of the region will host first-round state playoff series.
For the Panthers to finish in second place, Jackson County will need to sweep a doubleheader Friday at Hart County (9-14, 5-8), and Franklin County must drop both ends of its Friday doubleheader against Monroe Area at home.
“We’ve got to win two Friday and hope for a lot of help now to get that two seed,” Jackson County coach Jonathan Gastley said. “Winning this one would have definitely been big from that standpoint.”
Four Panther errors weighed heavily in the loss to Hart County.
“The bottom line is, we’ve got to catch and pitch, and pitch and catch,” Gastley said. “When you give anybody four unearned runs, five unearned runs, whatever it was, and let them stick around — the quality team they are — that’s just the nature of the beast. They did a good job fighting back, and we’ve just got to do a better job defensively and be ready to go Friday.”
Jackson County led 3-1 until the top of the fourth inning when Hart County, with the aid of two errors, scored five runs before the Panthers recorded an out.
Jackson County retook the lead briefly in the bottom of the fourth. An RBI single from Logan Stockton and a two-out, three-run triple from Tanner Crump put the Panthers ahead 7-6. But Hart County tied the game in the top of the fifth with a run off an error.
The teams went scoreless over the next three frames before Hart County broke the tie in extra innings with three runs on two hits in the top of the ninth.
The Panthers, who went scoreless over the final 5 1/3 innings, were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.
Crump produced a huge offensive night in the loss, going 4-for-5 with five RBIs. In addition to his three-run triple in the fourth inning, Crump singled home Jackson County’s first two runs of the game during the first inning.
“He had a big night, obviously,” Gastley said. “You can’t take anything away from him.”
Jackson County finished with 12 hits.
“I’m proud of the way we swung the bats tonight,” Gastley said. “That’s probably our biggest offensive output all year … We had a lot of guys swing the bat well tonight.”
Jackson County will conclude region play Friday with its doubleheader with the Bulldogs and move on to a pair of non-region contests against St. Francis (Monday and Tuesday) and another non-region game against Calloway (April 19) before the state playoffs begin on April 26.
“Our goal every year is to win a region championship and host the first round of the playoffs,” Gastley said. “I tell our kids we can’t be satisfied with just making the playoffs, but we can only control what we can control. We get some free baseball, some extra (non-region) games. We’re going to go and see what happens.”
