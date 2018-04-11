Strong starting pitching is a prized commodity in high school baseball — or any level of baseball, really — and Jackson County has been well-stocked as of late.
The Panthers (10-13) have won three of their last four region games (heading into the Hart County series, which started Tuesday), and the common denominator in those three victories has been stellar starting performances on the mound.
“I always tell our kids, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” coach Jonathan Gastley said. “We’re starting to play really well right now … The kids are starting to figure things out and have a lot of confidence.”
The most recent gem came from Paul Foley, who threw a complete game, five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts last Tuesday (April 3) against Monroe Area as the Panthers improved to 7-5 in 8-AAA play. Foley entered this week’s action on fire, having posted three consecutive shutouts.
“You see him throw and he’s not going to wow you with velocity, but he does a great job hitting spots,” Gastley said. “He’s got a very effective change up. He’s had that working the last couple of outings very well. He’s just a grinder. He’s just a competitor. I just tip my cap to him. He’s done a great job for us.”
Four days earlier, Tanner Crump crafted a two-hitter against Monroe Area as the Panthers beat the Purple Hurricanes 10-1 in game one of a doubleheader. (Jackson County lost the second game 5-4, but starter Walker Fryer surrendered just one earned run in six innings).
“The more success you have the more confidence you’re going to get … I think Tanner has been one of those kids that has brought that with him this year — just that confidence, that mindset of just doing the little things the right way,” Gastley said.
Before that, Foley tossed a complete game shutout against Franklin County on March 27, striking out eight and not issuing a single walk.
Jackson County starting pitchers gave up just one earned run in 27 innings pitched in the four games prior to the Hart County series and combined for 31 strikeouts against just seven walks in that span.
For the rest of this story, see the April 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Powered by pitching: Jackson Co. benefiting from strong showings on the mound recently
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry