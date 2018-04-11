BASEBALL: Commerce headed down the home stretch in regular season

After going on a three-game losing streak, the Commerce Tiger baseball team got back in the win column last week.
The Tigers (12-11, 3-3 Region 8-A) played two games last week and went 1-1. On Friday, Providence Christian Academy downed Commerce 9-3 after scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Last Tuesday, the Tigers ended their losing skid with an 8-5 over George Walton Academy.
“George Walton, we finally came out to play and stayed focused and we got a great game on the hill from (Charlie) Ledford,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “Friday, we faced a really tough pitcher that I thought we (did) a good job early (of) putting the ball in play and scratching some runs.
“We had our chances in the middle innings to open up 5-6-7 to 1 and didn’t take advantage.”
Cotrell added Providence tying the game “changed the makeup” of how the rest eventually went, “especially with the mindset of their pitcher,” who Cotrell thought got better as the game went on.
“(Nate) Ray didn’t have his best stuff but competed and kept us at bay,” Cotrell said. “Once he hit the wall and we changed pitchers, we hung a few pitches over middle (of) the plate along with a couple errors (and) it got away from us.”
Cotrell added consistency will be the word he will need to focus on as the team heads down the stretch.
