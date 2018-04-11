The Jefferson baseball team didn’t allow a Friday loss to become anything more than a bad night.
After committing a slew of errors in an extra-inning setback at Oconee County, the Dragons bounced right back with a 3-0 road win over St. Pius X Monday. With the win, the eighth-ranked Dragons (15-7, 8-2) maintained a two-game lead in Region 8-AAAA over ninth-ranked North Oconee (15-7-1, 6-4).
“That’s the first time we’ve had one of those this year,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said of his team’s struggles at Oconee County. “I was kind of wondering how our guys were going to handle it. I thought they did a good job to play as good as we did, to beat a good team (St. Pius X) at their place.”
Senior Patrick Hickox again put the team on his back Monday, throwing a complete-game, four-hit shutout with four strikeouts against the Golden Lions.
“He’s done that every time he’s pitched this year,” Knight said.
This was the fifth-straight complete game for the crafty Dragon lefty, who is unbeaten as a starting pitcher.
Hickox only threw 68 pitches in the win. At one point, he recorded five consecutive outs by himself.
Knight again pointed to the pitcher’s consistency.
“Like we always say, ‘Pat was Pat,’” he said.
Jefferson scored all three of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Sammy Elegreet singled home Clayton Jones to put Jefferson up 1-0, and Ryan Godfrey and Elegreet later came around to score in the inning.
Staying out front: Jefferson continues to lead 8-AAAA with region schedule over halfway complete
