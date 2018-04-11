Jackson County’s athletic program will branch into gymnastics next year with a coach and athletes for the team already in place.
The school’s athletic director, Brad Hayes, said he’s filed paper work with the Georgia High School Association for the school to compete in gymnastics next spring.
Hayes said he felt compelled to offer the sport given the interest expressed.
“It doesn’t matter if there’s one (athlete) or 10,” Hayes said. “If someone wants to participate for their school, we need to try to find a way to let them do that.”
The Jackson County team will compete as a junior varsity squad for the 2018-2019 season, primarily using eighth graders who are already competitive gymnasts.
The program is open to girls only.
Abby Kurbes, a teacher at West Jackson Middle School, will coach the team. Kurbes grew up competing as a gymnast. Her experience includes tumbling and trampoline.
“I love gymnastics and still watch it, and am current on the rules and regulations,” Kurbes said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
JCCHS starting gymnastics program
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry