3 qualify in Hoschton; Arcade race uncontested

Three people have qualified for a vacant Hoschton City Council seat.
Melissa Broy, Tracy Carswell and Vanessa Hope Weeks will face off in the May 22 special election being held to fill a seat vacated by Tracy Jordan.
The special election will be held at the Hoschton Train Depot.
Only one person — Kurtis Shane Cox — qualified for the vacant Arcade City Council seat.
