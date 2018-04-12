3 qualify in Hoschton; Arcade race uncontested

Thursday, April 12. 2018
Three people have qualified for a vacant Hoschton City Council seat.

Melissa Broy, Tracy Carswell and Vanessa Hope Weeks will face off in the May 22 special election being held to fill a seat vacated by Tracy Jordan.

The special election will be held at the Hoschton Train Depot.

Only one person — Kurtis Shane Cox — qualified for the vacant Arcade City Council seat.
Old Website

