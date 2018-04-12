Statham garage destroyed by fire

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, April 12. 2018
A detached garage was destroyed by a fire in Statham Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2300 block of Hartley Court just after 3:45 p.m. and found the 40x40-foot garage behind the house on fire.
The garage contained numerous lawn mowers and other tools and equipment. Two hand lines were used to set up a defensive operation. Due to the contents that were burning, firefighting foam was also used to help extinguish the fire.
The garage and its contents were deemed a total loss, according to the release. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
