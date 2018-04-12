NEWBERRY, FL - Clivia Laurence Bradley, 90, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at E. T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Fla.
She was born in New Bedford, Mass. on June 28, 1927, the daughter of Mary and Martin Laurence. She moved to Swannanoa, N.C., and graduated from Swannanoa High School. She then moved to Winder, Ga. with her parents and later attended Western Carolina University at Cullowhee, N.C. In Winder, she worked at General Telephone. On July 22, 1950, she married Lyman L. (Bud) Bradley in Athens, Ga. After marriage, Clivia and Bud moved to Orlando, Fla., where she worked for Sears Catalog Department for 26 years, and then retired and moved to Gainesville and also Murphy, N.C.
Clivia is survived by her husband, Lyman Bud Bradley; and daughter, Patricia B. Johnson and son-in-law, Dr. Robert Johnson, Gainesville.
A Graveside Service was held in Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations of remembrance be made to the American Heart Association, 3324 W. University Avenue, #128 Gainesville, FL 32607. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information, Williams-Thomas Westarea (352) 376-7556.
Clivia Bradley (03-25-18)
