Baseball: Apalachee knocks off Winder-Barrow in eight innings

MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, April 12. 2018
For just the fifth time in 28 tries, the Apalachee baseball team beat crosstown rival Winder-Barrow on Wednesday, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a much-needed 5-4 victory in the second game of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The win gives the Wildcats a single-season school record 14.
After Winder-Barrow grabbed a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth on an RBI double by Blake Friend, the Wildcats came roaring back. DJ Smith led off with a walk against Hunter Marsh and Dawson Matherly followed with a double that plated Smith to tie the game. Alex Cook advanced pinch runner Joey Salvaggio to third on a ground out. Then, Alecsi Lopez hit a ground ball to second base and Salvaggio beat Trevor Maddox's throw home to give the Wildcats the win.
Apalachee (14-10, 3-8 region) moved into a fifth-place tie with Habersham Central and within one game of fourth-place Dacula for the final state playoff spot. The Bulldoggs (15-9, 8-3) are now in a first-place tie with Gainesville but hold the tie-breaker over the Red Elephants.
The series between the Wildcats and Bulldoggs wraps up at 5:55 p.m. Friday at Winder-Barrow.
