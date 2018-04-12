D.C. Dixon (04-12-18)

DANIELSVILLE - D.C. Dixon, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Royston, Ga.
He was the son of the late John Henry Dixon and Drucie Mae Lunsford Dixon and was a farmer and poultry producer. Mr. Dixon was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Dixon; second wife, Kay Adams; siblings, Virginia Mae Dixon, Geneva Martin, L.E. Coile, Jeanette Coile, Bessie Ruth Simmons, Joe Thomas Dixon, Glenn Dixon, and Frank Dixon.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherry Jackson (Lynn Adams); granddaughter, Tammy Jackson (James); great-granddaughter, Emily; brothers, John Wesley Dixon, Ralph J. Dixon, Gene A. Dixon, Wilburn Dixon; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 13, with the Rev. Kevin Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Mr. Dixon's family would like to express a special thank you to Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center and to Affinis Hospice for all of their care, kind words and love shown.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
