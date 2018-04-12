BOGART - Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Chief Magistrate Judge Sherri Thurmond Smith, 50, of Bogart, Ga. (South Jackson Community), who entered into rest Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Judge Smith was born in Winder, the daughter of Ted and Peggi Glaze Thurmond of Bogart. She was a graduate of Athens Technical School, served as Deputy Magistrate Judge for 21 years and was elected Chief Magistrate Judge of Jackson County in 2016 and served in that capacity until her death.
Survivors in addition to her parents include her husband, Chris Smith, Bogart, daughter, Faith Thurmond, Bogart; step-children, Scott and Christina Smith, Jefferson; brother, Scotty Thurmond and his wife Kasi, Watkinsville; Nanny, Irene Hamilton, Jefferson; and nieces, Anna Kate Thurmond and Mary Grant Thurmond, Watkinsville.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 13, from the Galilee Christian Church with the Rev. Willard Watson and Dr. Matthew Cawthorn officiating with burial to follow in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Mike Holloway, Kenneth Carter, Kevin Thomas, Tom Trudnak, Charlie Timms, and Gary Black. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, April 12, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Flowers are to be omitted, memorials may be made to the Faith Thurmond Scholarship Fund.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Judge Sherri Smith (04-11-18)
