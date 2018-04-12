BOC OKs subdivision

A 15-home subdivision has gotten the green light at the corner of Foote McCellan Road and McCannon Morris Road.
County commissioners voted 4-1 April 2, with Theresa Bettis providing the lone “No,” to approve a request by Chris Jones, representing Calwood Properties, LLC to rezone 23.6 acres of a 34.837-acre parcel from A-1 to R-1 for a major subdivision. The approval includes conditions that the subdivision have an easement (meaning no property will be “landlocked” without road access) and that homes will be on county water. The 23.6 acres will include houses on lots of at least 1.5 acres. A maximum of four homes could be put on the remaining 11 acres that wasn’t part of the rezoning.
Victor Johnson, who represented the Jones and Calwood Properties, said the county actually needs homes on smaller lots to protect agricultural land. The more land people have to buy for a development, the smaller the house they can afford, which he said leads to less tax revenue for the county and cuts into available farm space. He said the subdivision is an example of the type of development Madison County needs.
No one spoke in opposition to the request. Bettis questioned why a road couldn’t be established to take driveways off primary roads to improve safety. Johnson said that if the county allowed for smaller lot sizes, then paving a road for the development would be more economically feasible. But he said it’s not with the current lot-size requirements.
In other matters, BOC chairman John Scarborough noted that next week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. He urged citizens to thank dispatchers and 9-1-1 staff for being the first line of help in public safety. Scarborough thanked all those who helped raise $4,000 to assist the Anglin family with their child’s medical matter. The board approved a refund of $1,232 on a tax overcharge to the estate of a deceased taxpayer.
The board approved a request by David and Barbara Elrod to rezone two acres of their 20.97-acre property on Hwy. 174 from A-1 to R-R for a home site for their daughter. The group approved a request from Jeff and Willis Welborn to rezone two acres of their 26.89-acre property from A-1 to R-R on Buffington Road. The commissioners also approved a request by Sandy and Teddy O’Kelley to rezone their five-acre property from A-2 to R-R on Hwy. 98 to subdivide in half for an additional homesite. Madison County agreed to seek bids on two pieces of equipment for the road department.
Scarborough read a proclamation recognizing April as “National Donate Life Month.” The proclamation states that “more than 121,000 men, women and children await life-saving or life-enhancing organ transplants,” including 5,590 in Georgia. An average of 22 people die daily due to the lack of available organs. Scarborough said a person who died in the county in a recent wreck was an organ donor and that the person’s organs helped five people. County attorney Mike Pruett noted the personal importance of organ donations, saying that his daughter had a cornea transplant. To register as an organ donor visit www.donatelifegeorgia.org.
