New stretch of Hwy. 72 unveiled

John Scarborough looked at the long stretch of new highway in Madison County unveiled April 2 and the former pilot noted how it looked similar to a runway.
“This would be a good place to land a plane,” said the county commission chairman.
Scarborough also sees it as a good place for growth. Hwy. 72 is now a four-lane road from Athens to Elberton.
“I think about economic development,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t just connect Elberton and Athens. I hope there are a lot of places to stop along this road. This is exactly where you want that to happen.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at the intersection of the new Comer/Carlton Hwy. 72 bypass and Hwy. 98, where a red light is now in place.
Economic development was a major theme of the ceremony.
“These dedications mean more convenience in travel but it also means economic development,” said state representative Alan Powell. “This could be a growth corridor through here and that means prosperity for Madison County.”
State Sen. Frank Ginn agreed.
“A road dedication is taking you from where you are to where you want to be,” said Ginn. “I look forward to see what this economic development highway brings to Madison County.”
While a path to prosperity was a topic, public safety was the primary point of discussion from the flatbed trailer where local leaders stood to address a large crowd that included a large contingent of public safety personnel.
“I wanted to use this opportunity to showcase what we have here in the county,” said Comer Mayor Jody Blackmon. “They (public safety workers) are out here on these highways day and night trying to be public servants.”
Blackmon looked at the long stretch of straight road and echoed what many said — it looks like a place for speeding. But law officers say they will certainly be there to catch those who want to test their speedometers on the straight stretch.
“It’s a new highway,” said Blackmon. “It’s pretty flat, looks like it could be pretty fast. But we don’t need it to be. At the end of the day we just want to get everybody there safe. A good day for EMS is when they wash trucks, check out some gear, watch a movie.”
Madison County’s new superintendent Michael Williams, who will take over as the county’s top school official when Allen McCannon retires at the end of the school year, said he appreciated the Department of Transportation putting in a turning lane at Comer Elementary School. But he said he’s particularly thankful to all who heard the pleas for a red light at the intersection of the bypass and Hwy. 98.
“The red light at this intersection is the action we are most thankful for,” said Williams. “As we have buses crossing this road, it was going to be problematic if we did not have a red light. We so much appreciate that.”
Rep. Tom McCall said he looks at the highway and sees quicker times for ambulances getting to the hospital.
“The three or four minutes an ambulance saves thanks to this bypass may be someone’s life getting saved,” said McCall. “That’s the kind of stuff I think about.”
After the speeches, local officials stood near the intersection for a ribbon cutting. They then took a ceremonial first drive down the road and through the intersection in a caravan of state patrol, sheriff’s office and city police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and school buses.
