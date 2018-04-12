HAWKINS, TEXAS - Thomas Edward Hicks, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Tyler, Texas.
Mr. Hicks was born June 3, 1960, the son of the late Billy John Hicks, Sr. and Bernice (Hanson) Hicks in Jackson County, Ga., and was a ranch hand at Hewitt Farm Supply.
Survivors include his daughter, Canessa Wells and Brian Spence, Winnsboro, Texas; sons, Clay Hicks, Jason Page and wife Mandie, all of Georgia; brothers, Joe and Billy Hicks, Georgia; sisters, Wanda Hicks and Lynn Jackson, Georgia; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanie Hicks.
Visitation was held Friday, April 6, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, TX.
Thomas Hicks (04-06-18)
