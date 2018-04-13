Ronnie Morrie (04-11-18)

Ronnie Morris, 69, died April 11, 2018.
Mr. Morris was born September 30, 1948, the son of H. G. and Dorothy Palmer Morris. He was a veteran of the United States Army with service during the Vietnam War and worked for Southland Power, Fence and Equipment for 14 years.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Janet Studdard Morris; daughter, Cindy Morris, Comer; two sisters, Malinda (Mitchell) Sartain. Colbert, and Faye (Jackie) Sims, Gillsville; brother, Mike (Jean) Morris, Colbert; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Nathan Palmer officiating. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the University Cancer & Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road, Building 700, Athens, GA 30607, or to Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
