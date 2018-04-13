George Harlow (04-11-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, April 13. 2018
CUMMING - George Lester Harlow, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Mr. Harlow was born March 23, 1932, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Roy and Edna Harlow. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech and the University of Michigan and a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Edna Bradley Harlow, Cumming; children, Becky (Bill) Olliff, Statesboro, Ga., Jackie Cook, Cumming, Brad (Shelley) Harlow, Braselton; grandchildren, Wesley (Jessica) Olliff, Savannah, Jennifer (Jon) Waters, Statesboro, Brandon Cook, Cumming, Lauren Cook, Cumming, Stephen Vinson, Braselton, Sidney (Manny) Castillo, Lawrenceville, Jordan Harlow, Braselton, and Kadence Harlow, Braselton; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Rooney, Bethany Beach, Del., Betty (Ray) Espey, Virginia Beach, Va.; and several and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, at 3 p.m., at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to the Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.