George Harlow (04-11-18)

CUMMING - George Lester Harlow, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
Mr. Harlow was born March 23, 1932, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Roy and Edna Harlow. He was a graduate of Georgia Tech and the University of Michigan and a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Edna Bradley Harlow, Cumming; children, Becky (Bill) Olliff, Statesboro, Ga., Jackie Cook, Cumming, Brad (Shelley) Harlow, Braselton; grandchildren, Wesley (Jessica) Olliff, Savannah, Jennifer (Jon) Waters, Statesboro, Brandon Cook, Cumming, Lauren Cook, Cumming, Stephen Vinson, Braselton, Sidney (Manny) Castillo, Lawrenceville, Jordan Harlow, Braselton, and Kadence Harlow, Braselton; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Rooney, Bethany Beach, Del., Betty (Ray) Espey, Virginia Beach, Va.; and several and numerous other relatives.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 14, at 3 p.m., at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to the Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
