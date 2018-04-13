Sheriff’s office investigating murder in Winder

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder on East Midland Avenue in Winder that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to 454 East Midland Ave. and found a female juvenile deceased in a bedroom. Deputies received information that the suspect, also a juvenile, had left on foot shortly before their arrival. A little less than an hour later, the suspect was apprehended and is being held at a regional youth detention center. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the suspect or victim.
No other information was available Friday morning.
 
