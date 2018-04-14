Baseball: Diamond Doggs outslug Apalachee 11-5

After seeing one slip away in extra innings two days earlier, the Winder-Barrow High School baseball team came with plenty of offensive firepower Friday afternoon at the Charles W. Maddox Complex.
As a result, the Diamond Doggs took an 11-5 region win against county rival Apalachee High School — winning the season series 2-1 but, more importantly, marking off another step toward hosting a state playoff series.
Winder-Barrow (16-9, 9-3 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) will close out the regular season with a region series against Lanier High School (16-11, 7-5) beginning Monday on the road. Games will follow Wednesday at home and again Friday on the road.
In Friday’s game with Apalachee, Hunter Marsh earned the win working five innings striking out nine batters. Marsh helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Blake Friend closed the final two frames, seeing his first action on the mound in 2018.
“Our message all week was to keep our composure,” said Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith. “We’ve sure had some tough environments to play in this year. That was the case on Wednesday.”
The WBHS mentor said his team rebounded well with a big offensive performance, pounding out 13 total hits. Smith was also pleased with the pitching effort of Marsh and Friend.
“Hunter went out and threw strikes,” Smith said. “Blake is someone we had not used but he did a good job of mixing things up. Offensively we really swung the bat well.”
Several Bulldogg players had big performances, including Brady House who went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs. House, who is a strong candidate for region player of the year, was also hit by a pitch.
Jackson Melton was 2-for-2 for Smith’s team while Lance Sikes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Trace Jeffers finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Sam Darling was 1-for-3 and Austin Lockridge was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
WBHS scored two runs in the bottom of the first. After AHS pushed a run across in the top of the second, the Bulldoggs responded with five in the bottom half of the inning.
The Wildcats (14-11, 3-9), however, would not go quietly and scored four in the top of the third inning.
AJ Forbing was 2-for-4 for AHS while Hunter Linhard was 2-for-4 with a homer. Lex Lopez also had a 2-for-4 performance and drove in two runs.
Parker Miller started the game for the Wildcats and worked 1 2/3 innings before giving way to Jarrett Wallace and Dawson Matherly.
“Apalachee is much improved,” Smith said. “They are especially tough at their place. Wednesday was a good, fun game and today was a battle as well.”
WBHS is now in prime position to not only host a state playoff series but perhaps win another region title. After Friday’s win, if the Bulldoggs win out they will be the No. 1 seed. Currently, WBHS is tied for first with Gainesville but the Bulldoggs hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Red Elephants.
Even winning two out of three against Lanier should leave Winder-Barrow in good shape in terms of hosting the first round of state. Smith warned, however, that a sweep by Lanier could push WBHS out of the top two spots.
“Lanier has three good pitchers who all throw 85,” the WBHS coach said.
During the WBHS-AHS baseball series, the Wildcats have still yet to win a game on the road and are now 0-15 all time. AHS is 5-9 against the Diamond Doggs when playing at home, according to Barrow County sports historian Hal Miller.
Wildcats coach Allan Bailey has seen his team improve this season, including the win against WBHS on Wednesday. However, the pitching was not as strong for AHS on Friday with five hit batters helping allow extra base runners, which the Bulldoggs took advantage of.
Apalachee remains in sixth place entering the final series against Gainesville, which begins Monday on the road. The Wildcats, who trail Dacula and Habersham Central by a game for the fourth-place spot and lost the series against both teams, are mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture.
