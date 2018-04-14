Soccer: Bulldoggs beat Wildcats 2-0

The Winder-Barrow boys soccer team snapped a three-match losing streak against rival Apalachee on Friday, winning 2-0 at home in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Bulldoggs (6-7-2, 3-6 region) got goals early in the second half from Jan Quintero and Seth McKee and senior goalkeeper Carter Barron turned in a sterling performance with several huge saves.
Winder-Barrow will travel to Gainesville Tuesday to play the second half of a match that was suspended due to weather last month. The Bulldoggs trail that contest 1-0. Even with a comeback win, which would tie them for fourth place with Lanier, the Bulldoggs have been eliminated from playoff contention because the Longhorns hold the point-differential tiebreaker. They'll wrap up their season Friday when the host North Oconee in a non-region match.
Apalachee (6-10, 1-9) will wrap up its season Tuesday when it hosts Flowery Branch in a non-region contest.
