Elderly Winder woman reported missing

An elderly Winder woman with dementia has been reported missing after leaving home Friday morning for Bed Bath And Beyond in Buford.
Patricia Moratakis, 82, made a transaction at the store Friday, according to her family and was seen by a sheriff’s deputy in Hogansville Friday night when she asked him for directions to Dahlonega. She may be trying to get to Charleston, S.C., according to the Winder Police Department.
A Mattie’s Call has been issued through the GBI and surrounding law enforcement agencies have been alerted as well. Moratakis is driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu, red in color with a Georgia tag number of AYU7589. If anyone sees her or has contact with her, call Barrow County 911 at 770-307-3122.
