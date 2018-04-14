Missing Winder woman with dementia spotted in Alabama

An elderly Winder woman with dementia who was reported missing Friday was spotted again in Alabama early Sunday morning, according to the Winder Police Department.
Patricia Moratakis, 82, left her home Friday morning, made a transaction at Bed Bad and Beyond in Buford and was spotted by a sheriff's deputy in Hogansville Friday night prior to a missing person alert being issued for her.
Capt. Chris Cooper with the WPD said Moratakis was last seen around 5:50 a.m. Sunday at a Circle K convenience store in LaFayette, Ala., about 45 miles from Hogansville. She used her credit card, which the WPD had flagged, to purchase gas, coffee and crackers. On the store video footage, she appears to be wearing black (or very dark) pants and a pink sweater or long-sleeved shirt, Cooper said.
The store clerk had to assist her in parking her car, pumping her gas and preparing her coffee, but didn't know her status or to contact local law enforcement or EMS for her.
Moratakis is driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu, red in color with a Georgia tag number of AYU7589. If anyone sees her or has contact with her, call Barrow County 911 at 770-307-3122.
