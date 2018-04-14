An elderly Winder woman with dementia who had been reporting missing Friday and spotted a couple of times over the weekend was located Sunday afternoon in Cedartown.
According to Capt. Chris Cooper with the Winder Police Department, Patricia Moratakis, 82, was located when a police offer's license plate reader alerted him to her passing vehicle. She is being taken to an area hospital to be checked out and her family is on the way to get her, Cooper said.
Moratakis, left her home in Winder Friday morning, made a transaction at Bed Bath and Beyond in Buford and was later spotted by a sheriff's deputy in Hogansville on Friday night. Early Sunday morning, she had been seen at a convenience store in Lafayette, Ala., about 45 miles from Hogansville, where she purchased gas, coffee and crackers.
Missing Winder woman found safely
