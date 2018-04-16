Jackie Ann Hudson (04-15-18)

Monday, April 16. 2018
COMMERCE - Jackie Ann Hudson, 61, died Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.

Ms. Hudson was born in Commerce, the daughter of Annie Ruth Stockton Hudson of Commerce and the late Curtis Hudson, Jr. She was a homemaker.

Survivors in addition to her mother, include her brother, Mike Hudson, Commerce; and sister, Carol Guillot, McMinnville, Tenn.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

