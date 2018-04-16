WINDER - Margie Annette Cochran, 82, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018.
She attended Bear Creek First Baptist Church. Margie loved the outdoors and was a member of Whitetail Hunting Club. She spent many years deer hunting with her late husband of 31 years, Joe Cochran. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Rosena Adams Nix; two sons, Larry Reynolds and Ronnie Carter; a daughter, Brenda Baldwin; and three sisters, Doris Holder, Eula Mae Downs and Juanita Adams.
Survivors include a son, Ricky Carter, Winder; nine grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Saturday, April 14, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Interment was in Carter Hill Christian Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
Margie Cochran (04-12-18)
