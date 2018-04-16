JEFFERSON - Dr. William Edward Swinson Jr., 83, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late William Edward Swinson Sr. and Gladys Inez Davis Swinson. He graduated high school from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga. After graduation, he served in the United States Army from April 1954 to December 1956 as a dental technician and received an honorable discharge. He then attended Emory University for his undergraduate degree and entered Emory University's School of Dentistry, where he earned his medical degree as a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). In 1963 he opened his dental practice in Stone Mountain and later moved to Tucker. He retired from everyday practice in 2005.
Dr. Swinson was a devoted gamesman who regularly hunted and fished. Moreover, he was a target shooting enthusiast who had precision accuracy on the range and in skeet shooting. Additionally, he avidly played golf with a low handicap. He also loved to work in his garden raising fruit trees, such as peaches, pears, apples, and figs, as well as, blackberry and blueberry bushes.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Swinson; four children, William Edward Swinson III, Evie Persinger, Susan Gay Lewis, and Bob Burgess; and 12 grandchildren, Ashley Terhane, William Edward Swinson IV, Jenifer Steen, Brooke Ballance, Shera Stansberry, Rachael Bishop, Andrew Bishop, James Persinger, Katie Bishop, Thomas Bishop, Michael Burgess, and Molly Burgess.
Memorial services were held Sunday, April 15, at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens.
Lord and Stephens, East, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Dr. William Swinson Jr. (04-12-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry